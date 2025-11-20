LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old Las Vegas man is facing reckless driving charges after police say he caused a deadly crash that killed two people Tuesday night, including his own passenger.

Jose Gutierrez was speeding when he crashed into 11 cars waiting at a red light at the intersection of Cheyenne and Jones in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

WATCH | A family affected by Gutierrez's driving prior to Tuesday's crash speaks out

19-year-old faces charges after deadly Las Vegas crash

Two people died in the crash: 38-year-old Edward Garcia and Gutierrez's 20-year-old passenger, Adilene Duran Ricon. Four others were taken to the hospital.

"It's yet another reminder of how 10 families whose lives will be changed forever, 2 of which will not have their family members during the holidays," said Jose Hernandez, deputy chief.

This is not the first time Gutierrez has been involved in a serious crash. Metro sources tell Channel 13 he was in a collision with an elderly woman on September 24 of this year near Durango and Westcliff Drive after reportedly running a stop sign.

We spoke with the woman's son, who did not want to go on-camera. He said Gutierrez crashed into his mother's car after reportedly running a stop sign. His mother's car was totaled, and she now has to attend physical therapy.

"She never even had a ticket or been in an accident," he said. "She's doing her physical therapy... takes her walks but takes her talks around the park, but it's not the same."

The son said he pleaded with Gutierrez to be a safer driver after the September crash.

"I told him that I had been in these types of situations before. Fender benders, they do happen, just please take your time and drive safe from here on because the next time it could really affect somebody," he said.

The man said he was shocked to learn Gutierrez was involved in another crash.

"It was shocking. I found out that it was this person that got into an accident again and I had to call her again and tell her I love her.... cause September 24th could have been a little different," he said.

He is calling on lawmakers to implement stricter policies for repeat driving offenders.

"If my voice could be heard, I would be calling on Nevada and Clark County officials to implement stricter policies for repeat driving offenders, especially for those involved in speeding, driving under the influence. Las Vegas roads have become too dangerous," he said.

Gutierrez is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Police are also asking for the community's help to identify additional information regarding this collision. They have provided a photo of a car similar to Gutierrez's silver-colored Infiniti coupe, and are seeking information about the vehicle's driving patterns and occupants during or around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

