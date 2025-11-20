Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AG Ford: Former LVMPD officer sentenced for insurance fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorney General Aaron Ford has shared information regarding a suspended LVMPD officer involved in an insurance fraud scheme.

38-year-old Christopher Michael Mitchell was sentenced for one count of Misconduct of a Public Officer in the Eighth Judicial District Court, AG Ford said. Evidence presented in court showed that Mitchell had asked another LVMPD officer to make a "false stolen vehicle report" in order to help Mitchell follow an "illegitimate insurance claim," AG Ford said.

“Public trust is one of our most important resources. When a public officer abuses their authority for personal gain, it undermines confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect Nevadans. My office will continue to hold individuals accountable when they violate that trust.” — Attorney General Ford

Mitchell was sentenced by District Court Judge Tina Talim to:

  • 12 months (with a maximum of 48 months) in the Nevada Department of Corrections
  • Suspension
  • Probation for an indeterminate period (not to exceed 18 months)

Mitchell was also ordered to:

  • Complete Veteran's Specialty Court
  • Pay $1,000 in investigative costs to the AG's office
  • Successfully complete a 13-week LRS Anger Management Course

According to AG Ford, Mitchell's case was "investigated and prosecuted by the Nevada Office of the Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Control Unit."

