Developing: Two people stabbed in west Las Vegas; police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in a west Las Vegas neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing in the 800 block of Weaver Drive, near Owens Avenue and H Street, according to preliminary details shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers were called to the area at approximately 12:24 p.m. and found both people with stab wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital; one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LVMPD officials did not immediately specify whether a suspect had been apprehended.
"This is still an ongoing investigation," they wrote.
