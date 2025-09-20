Clark County judge denies motion to dismiss fatal DUI case against Daniel Stakleff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge has denied a request to throw out the grand jury indictment of Daniel Stakleff, the man accused of driving under the influence in the crash that killed 23-year-old Joree Odabi in May.
WATCH | Channel 13 is following the latest developments from court
The decision comes after a heated court hearing on Monday morning in which Stakleff's defense attorney, John Watkins, argued prosecutors left out key information when presenting the case against his client.
Watkins claims the State admitted Stakleff may have fainted as he was driving, but never told the grand jury.
"I have to interrupt you, I'm sorry, to ask where they admitted any of that," Judge Ron Israel said during the court hearing. "Please show me where that is."
Prosecutors fired back, claiming Stakleff was under the influence of THC at the time of the crash. They point to a video which they say shows Stakleff trying to hide drugs after the incident.
Toxicology reports show Stakleff had about seven times Nevada's legal THC limit in his system.
Israel denied the defense's motion and ruled that the case will move forward in court. A jury trial has been scheduled for January.
Channel 13 has been following this case for months and will continue to provide updates as the case develops.
-
Police: Teen arrested in Las Vegas for involvement in MGM, Caesars cyberattacksThe arrest is the latest development in the ongoing investigation of ransomware attacks on MGM and Caesars properties in 2023.
DOJ: Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport for threatening, assaulting flight crewAccording to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a Las Vegas woman was arrested for "allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and intimidating other flight attendants during a flight to Las Vegas" on Tuesday.
Authorities investigating second shooting at NLVPD Traffic Division this weekOfficers were inside the Traffic Division on North Palmer Street when they said they heard several gunshots outside the building.
Traffic stop leads to a drug bust near Mesquite, $530,000 in meth foundA traffic stop in Mesquite turned into a drug bust when police encountered a man exhibiting possible signs of drug-related activity, according to Mesquite Police.