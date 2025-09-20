Clark County judge denies motion to dismiss fatal DUI case against Daniel Stakleff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge has denied a request to throw out the grand jury indictment of Daniel Stakleff, the man accused of driving under the influence in the crash that killed 23-year-old Joree Odabi in May.

The decision comes after a heated court hearing on Monday morning in which Stakleff's defense attorney, John Watkins, argued prosecutors left out key information when presenting the case against his client.

Watkins claims the State admitted Stakleff may have fainted as he was driving, but never told the grand jury.

"I have to interrupt you, I'm sorry, to ask where they admitted any of that," Judge Ron Israel said during the court hearing. "Please show me where that is."

Prosecutors fired back, claiming Stakleff was under the influence of THC at the time of the crash. They point to a video which they say shows Stakleff trying to hide drugs after the incident.

Toxicology reports show Stakleff had about seven times Nevada's legal THC limit in his system.

Israel denied the defense's motion and ruled that the case will move forward in court. A jury trial has been scheduled for January.

Channel 13 has been following this case for months and will continue to provide updates as the case develops.