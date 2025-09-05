CCSD Police: Basic Academy teacher arrested for student relationship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the CCSD Police Department shared that they have arrested a CCSD employee "on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with an individual who was a student during the 2024-25 school year."
This information comes one day after CCSD Police arrested a Basic Academy student for bringing a loaded gun to school. Authorities did not confirm if these two events were related.
30-year-old Cole Horton, a band teacher, was "last assigned to Basic Academy of International Studies," police said. He was put on paid leave following the "negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit," officials shared.
CCSD Police said that Horton was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
