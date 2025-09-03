High school student arrested after being found with loaded firearm

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A high school student was arrested for bringing a loaded firearm to Basic Academy in Henderson on Wednesday.

According to the Clark County School District (CCSD), the student was arrested without incident by CCSD Police, and there were no threats made to students and staff.

In an email sent to parents on Wednesday, the principal of Basic Academy, Tati M. Hadavi, reassured parents that their children's safety is their top priority.

The principal reminded parents that no weapons of any kind are permitted on campus.

"As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District and CCSD Police are actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct or break the law," said Principal Hadavi.

Student and parents are encouraged to make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

