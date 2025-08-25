Arrest report sheds light on wreck that hospitalized teen, left driver facing hit-and-run charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding the driver accused of hitting a student who was getting off the school and fleeing the scene.

We were in court as the driver made her initial appearance in connection to the crash. You can see that video here:

Driver arrested in hit-and-run that hospitalized teen getting off the school bus

Yarla Valeriano-Perez was arrested on hit-and-run charges after a crash on Aug. 20 in the area of Amigo Street and Abbeyfield Rose Drive.

According to initial reports from authorities, a 14-year-old got off the school bus and started crossing the road when he was hit by a Honda. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Valeriano-Perez admitted to police she was the driver of the Honda and said she was giving her friend a ride, heading north on Amigo Street.

"As she was driving, out of nowhere, a kid ran across the roadway, and she tried to stop, but it was too late, and he was already on her windshield," the arrest report read.

Here's video of the scene as authorities investigated the crash:

SCENE VIDEO: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that hospitalized student in Henderson

According to the report, multiple witnesses told police the stop sign on the school bus was extended and lights were flashing.

Valeriano-Perez said she was scared so she drove away until her friend in the car begged her to let her out.

The friend, who was interviewed by police at the scene, said when she got out of the car, she went to an unknown residence and charged her phone to call someone to pick her up. The passenger said while she was charging her phone, Valeriano-Perez drove away. After she was picked up, the passenger returned to the scene to speak with police.

The friend told police they were heading to South Point Casino, and authorities later found the Honda in the area.

As police were getting ready to leave the crash site and head to the Honda, Valeriano-Perez arrived in a gold Toyota Camry and identified herself to police.

The teenager had a broken and displaced left shoulder, a broken left upper arm, a sprain to his right knee and right ankle, and severe road rash to the left leg and back.

Valerino-Perez is held at the Clark County jail.