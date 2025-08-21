Driver arrested in hit-and-run that hospitalized teen getting off the school bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old was struck by a dark colored sedan at the intersection of Amigo Street and Abbeyfield Rose Drive, according to LVMPD.

A gray 2023 Honda Accord was heading north on Amigo approaching a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and stop signs at the intersection with Abbeyfield Rose.

The 14-year-old got off the school bus and started crossing Amigo.

Police said the driver didn't stop for the bus and hit the student, throwing him into the roadway.

After hitting the teenager, the 2023 Honda Accord fled the scene, officials said.

Here's video of the scene as authorities investigated.

SCENE VIDEO: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that hospitalized student in Henderson

They shared that the juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital with substantial injuries. Traffic cameras at the intersection showed severe road closures for hours.

LVMPD shared the following message following the incident:

"LVMPD would like to remind your audience that school is back in session and to follow all laws regarding school zones, and to exercise added caution when school buses are present."

The Honda was later located abandoned, but the driver returned to the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

The driver was arrested on hit-and-run charges, police said.