Arrest report sheds light on what led to Henderson suspect's arrest on kidnapping charges after carjacking

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We are learning new details surrounding the multiple kidnapping charges a Henderson man was arrested on Monday evening.

Jose Alvarez, 35, was arrested after he tried to flee from police near Henderson Hospital.

According to new documents obtained by Channel 13, authorities first made contact with Alvarez at Henderson Hospital after a woman claimed she was a victim of domestic battery and identified Alvarez as the suspect.

During the investigation, Alvarez arrived at the Emergency Room lobby, and uniformed officers were dispatched.

When officers arrived and made contact with Alvarez, he was escorted outside to a patrol car in the parking lot. When they left the Emergency Room, Alvarez ran away. Officers attempted to tase him twice during the chase, but that proved to be ineffective, police said.

Around this same time, a woman and her family were loading into a Toyota Rav4 after spending a few hours at the nearby Dave & Buster's, the woman later told police. They consisted of the woman, her mother, and the woman's three children.

The woman was loading her mother's wheelchair into the back of the SUV while everyone else was already in their seats, when Alvarez got in the driver's seat and started reversing into the woman.

During her interview with police, the woman said she feared for her children's lives and jumped into the back of the SUV, yelling at Alvarez to stop. She told police she could hear her children screaming and saw her mother biting Alvarez's arm.

The woman also told police she tried to call 911 but couldn't because she was holding onto the seats so as to not fall out of the open rear hatch of the SUV.

Ultimately, authorities rammed the vehicle to stop Alvarez. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment, and the woman and her family were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital.

WATCH the full briefing by police after Alvarez was taken into custody:

FULL BRIEFING: Suspect accused of sex trafficking caught after trying to flee from Henderson Police

Alvarez was arrested on the following charges:



one count of resisting a public officer

one count of burglary of a motor vehicle

one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle

three counts of kidnapping of a minor in the first degree

two counts of kidnapping in the first degree

one count of robbery

one count of coercion with force of threat of force and domestic battery in the first offense

Channel 13 is continuing to look into Alvarez and the details surrounding this incident.