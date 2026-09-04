LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a triple homicide that happened at a Spring Valley apartment complex last week.

On Sept. 1, Channel 13 told you that a woman, a teenage girl, and a boy under 10, were shot and killed in the 5100 block of O'Bannon Drive.

Crime Man confesses to killing girlfriend, 2 kids at Spring Valley apartment Shakeria Hawkins

The suspect was by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departement as 29-year-old Juan Orona.

We're learning new details about this incident from an arrest report we obtained from LVMPD.

WATCH | What we know so far

Arrest report shares new details in Spring Valley triple homicide

Police shared that Orona contacted dispatch to notify them that he was turning himself in "for murdering his girlfriend and her two children."

Orona said he was driven to Southeast Area Command by his brother and father, and identified his girlfriend as a woman named Nohani. Her daughter was reported to be 16 years old. Her son, Orona said, was between the ages of six to eight.

Police located all three individuals dead inside an apartment.

When officers made contact with Orona, he was transported to Sunrise Hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

An interview conducted with Orona's father revealed that Orona had "confronted Nohani about infidelity" and "lost control of himself."

Orona confirmed with detectives that he had been in a relationship with Nohani between three to six months, residing with Nohani and her children.

Earlier that day, Orona saw Nohani's vehicle near her ex-boyfriend's vehicle, and confronted her about it. He said that Nohani admitted to continuing to have sexual relations with her ex-boyfriend, causing Orona to "[black] out."

When Orona came to, he said he found his gun in his hand and the bodies of Nohani and her children on the floor in the apartment. LVMPD shared that he did not deny shooting and killing the three, and "knew he had to turn himself in to answer for his actions."

The charges filed against Orona include:

