3 dead, including 2 children, after shooting near Sahara and Decatur, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are dead, including two children, after a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD, the suspect, a man in his 50s, arrived at the Southeast Area Command police station and said he had just shot his girlfriend and her two children.

Officers responded to the apartment in the 5100 block of O'Bannon Drive, where the victims, identified as a woman in her 40s, a teenage girl and a boy under 10, were found suffering from gunshot wounds, Price said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's just a very tragic, tragic situation," Price said.

WATCH | Full preliminary press briefing from Lt. Robert Price:

Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead near Sahara and Decatur

The suspect is said to have suffered a superficial gunshot wound, but he has already been released from the hospital. He is currently talking with detectives. The two children are not believed to have been his, according to Price.