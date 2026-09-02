LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas after a man was found shot to death.

According to Lt. Robert Price with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatch received a call for service before 2 p.m. for an unhoused person lying unresponsive in a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Eastern Avenue near Charleston Boulevard.

Price said when officers arrived, they located the man in his 40s dead and determined he had been shot.

WATCH | Full initial briefing from LVMPD:

Police: Man found shot to death in east Las Vegas parking lot

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.