1 dead after shooting outside house party in southwest valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a house party in the southwest valley early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD said dispatch received a call around 2 a.m. reporting gunfire in the 7200 block of Atascadero Creek Court near Warm Springs Road and Jones Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they located a male in his late teens in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Price, there was an altercation with a group of people outside the house when one person pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect left the location before police arrived.
WATCH | Full initial press briefing from LVMPD:
Price said the house party was believed to be at an Airbnb property.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
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1 dead after shooting outside house party in southwest valley, police sayOne person is dead after a shooting outside a house party in the southwest valley early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
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