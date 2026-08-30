LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a house party in the southwest valley early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD said dispatch received a call around 2 a.m. reporting gunfire in the 7200 block of Atascadero Creek Court near Warm Springs Road and Jones Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located a male in his late teens in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Price, there was an altercation with a group of people outside the house when one person pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect left the location before police arrived.

WATCH | Full initial press briefing from LVMPD:

1 dead after shooting outside house party in southwest valley, police say

Price said the house party was believed to be at an Airbnb property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.