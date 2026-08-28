Police: One woman dead, another hospitalized after man shot them, then himself in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared information regarding a homicide investigation Thursday evening.
Details are limited at this time, but Metro reported that two people were dead at the 5000 block of Reno Avenue, near Decatur and Tropicana.
Officers arrived at the business parking lot and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They rendered aid and medical personnel took her to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.
Additional officers responded to an apartment in the area and located two others, a man and a woman, also suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined both shootings were related to each other. According to police, the man had recently been in a relationship with one of the victims and was currently in a relationship with the other victim.
All three were together inside the apartment when an argument led the man to pull out a gun and shoot both victims, one while she was running from the apartment, police said. The man then reportedly shot himself.
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