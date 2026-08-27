Police say 1-year-old child sought by Nevada Amber Alert was found in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 1-year-old child at the center of Wednesday's Amber Alert was found in Las Vegas, Channel 13 has learned.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office issued the alert amid an investigation into reports that a child residing in Elko had been taken to Modesto, California, sheriff's officials said Thursday. The investigation included reports of child abuse, neglect and domestic violence.

"It was alleged the mother's boyfriend Donny Alichanh had punched the 1-year-old child in the face and locked the child in a closet for long periods of time," sheriff's officials wrote.

During the investigation, police received information that Alichanh and the child's mother, Rehanna De La Rosa, had left Modesto and possibly taken the baby to Las Vegas or Mexico.

De La Rosa was scheduled to appear in Elko District Court on Tuesday for a custody hearing that would transfer guardianship of the child to the state, officials noted, but she did not show up.

Attempts to contact De La Rosa were unsuccessful and detectives were informed she "made additional statements that she could take her child to Mexico," and had changed her phone number.

"The mother's actions indicated she knew law enforcement was attempting to contact her, she had a court hearing on August 25, 2026, was attempting to conceal the child, would continue to evade police contact, and there was great concern for the child's immediate safety and well-being," Elko County officials stated.

The Amber Alert was issued at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, and officials say that shortly afterward they were notified that De La Rosa and the child were in Las Vegas.

"The Elko County Sheriff's Office is working closely with the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services to ensure the child's continued safety," officials said.

The sheriff's office noted that detectives are still following up on this case, and the investigation is ongoing.