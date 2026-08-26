Police seek public's help in homicide of woman found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are asking for the public's help after a 53-year-old woman's death was ruled a homicide following the discovery of her body at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives responded to the area on July 1, where they found Kareamah Bey. Police said the Clark County Coroner's Office estimated she was killed and left at the location around two weeks before she was discovered.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Bey was experiencing homelessness and known to frequent the area of Belmont Street and Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas, police said, adding that she was believed to be last seen in the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue.

Police ask anyone who knew Bey, was in contact with her or may have information on her whereabouts before her death to contact them.

Investigators are also interested in hearing from anyone who was at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in mid-to-late June and may have seen something suspicious near mile marker 15.

You can contact LVMPD's homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

"Even the smallest detail may be important and could help investigators solve the homicide of Kareamah Bey," police said in a press release.