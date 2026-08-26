AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old who may be in Las Vegas or Reno

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

According to a social media post from AMBER Alert, the alert was canceled for the missing 1-year-old boy.

ORIGINAL STORY

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy who may be with his mom or her boyfriend in the Las Vegas or Reno areas.

Authorities say Leonardo Paco De La Rosalund was last seen in Modesta, California, in unknown clothing.

He may be with his mom, Rehanna Star De La Rosa, described as white, 5-foot-1 and 119 pounds, or with his mom's boyfriend, Donny Alichanh.

According to authorities, the child may be in a black 2009 Toyota Scion with California plate number 6UVS848.

If you have any information, contact the Elko County Sheriff's Office at 775-777-7300.