One dead, one critical after overnight stabbing in downtown Las Vegas, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after an overnight stabbing in downtown Las Vegas has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
It happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found one man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound, according to Lt. Robert Price.
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While they were there, the officers were notified of someone else down the street also suffering from a stab wound, police said.
Those officers rendered aid to both individuals until medical arrived and took them both to UMC Hospital, Price said. There, one was pronounced deceased, and the other is in critical condition.
Police said both victims and the suspect were unhoused individuals living in the area, and the suspect was confronting others about his property being missing.
Police said they are questioning someone in connection to this incident and believe this is an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers of Nevada.
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