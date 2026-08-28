Woman shot by police after approaching officers with weapon at CSN campus, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard, in a parking lot of the College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Capt. Adam Seely, two officers were parked in the area when an agitated woman in possession of an edged weapon approached them.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: 'Agitated' woman demanded police shoot her before shooting at CSN

Police said she started banging on the side of the officers' vehicles, demanding to be shot by police. Officers told her to stop and drop her weapon, but she didn't comply, so one officer deployed an electronic control device, but it was not effective, Seely said.

At that time, the second officer shot her, and they immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

We reached out to a CSN spokesperson and learned Friday classes will continue as normal, but access to some parking lots will be restricted as authorities investigate.

Seely said police do not have information that the woman had ties to CSN.

Traffic will be shut down on Torrey Pines Drive from Del Rey Avenue to Oakey Boulevard, according to LVMPD, and students may have to find an alternate route to park at Bonanza High School.

This is a developing report.