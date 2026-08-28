LVMPD: Two dead, homicide under investigation near Reno Ave., Decatur Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared information regarding a homicide investigation this evening.
Details are limited at this time, but Metro reported that two individuals were dead at the 5000 block of Reno Avenue.
This investigation is still ongoing. Avoid the area.
-
Police say 1-year-old child sought by Nevada Amber Alert was found in Las VegasThe 1-year-old child at the center of a recent statewide Amber Alert was found in Las Vegas, Channel 13 has learned.
'Keefe D' murder trial heads to closing arguments in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killingThe murder trial of Duane "Keefe D" Davis in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur is headed to closing arguments after the defense rested Thursday.
One dead, one critical after overnight stabbing in downtown, LVMPD investigatingLVMPD Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found one man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound, according to Lt. Robert Price.
FULL BRIEFING: One dead, one critical after overnight stabbing in downtown Las VegasPolice are investigating after an overnight stabbing in downtown Las Vegas has left one person dead and another in critical condition.