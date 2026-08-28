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LVMPD: Two dead, homicide under investigation near Reno Ave., Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file crime scene tape
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) file crime scene tape
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared information regarding a homicide investigation this evening.

Details are limited at this time, but Metro reported that two individuals were dead at the 5000 block of Reno Avenue.

This investigation is still ongoing. Avoid the area.

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