76-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting, LVMPD shares new details

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 1, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in east Las Vegas after an unhoused man was found unresponsive.

The man, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 46-year-old Henry Bias, was determined to have been killed from a gunshot wound to his chest.

On Sept. 3, Metro announced that 76-year-old Orville Grimes was arrested in relation to this incident for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Crime Police: Man found shot to death in east Las Vegas parking lot KTNV Staff

Channel 13 obtained a copy of Grimes' arrest report from LVMPD.

In it, we learned that video surveillance showed Bias arriving at 1209 South Eastern Avenue around 8:36 a.m. on Sept. 1. According to police, Grimes arrived around 10:17 a.m. that same day, and walked into the parking lot. Not long after, LVMPD said that a gunshot could be heard, and Grimes walked away from the area.

Grimes was later tracked by detectives. Police shared that on Sept. 2, he "appeared to remove clothing and possibly placed them into a bag and/or a cart."

He was then seen entering a blue Chrysler, which he drove to a business on Maryland Parkway and exited to dispose of a white bag in a dumpster nearby. Grimes was stopped by police around 12:30 p.m. that day, and the contents of the bag appeared to be the clothes that were worn by the suspect in the video surveillance.

According to LVMPD, Grimes appeared to change the story he told to police "numerous times followed by asking for a lawyer," but did state that he knew he had shot an unhoused individual.

In an "unprovoked statement" to police, Metro shared that Grimes said he was not a violent man, but "he was pushed to his limit."