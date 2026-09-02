Las Vegas Police ID man who turned self in after killing girlfriend, two kids

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — Police have identified a man who reported murdering his girlfriend and two children.

Juan Orona, 29, arrived at the Southeast Area Command police station on Tuesday night.

He claimed to have shot all three victims inside an apartment on O’Bannon Drive.

Officers later located each of them dead inside.

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Orona was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and ten counts of Discharging a Gun into an Occupied Structure.

No potential motive was revealed.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call police at 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com.