Man charged after allegedly murdering mother's abusive boyfriend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Md. — We're learning more about the accused gunman and potential motive in a Las Vegas murder last month.

On August 5 Edward McClellan was found shot to death inside a backyard shed where he'd been living on E. Ogden Avenue.

Based on witness interviews and cell phone tower data, police linked Gabriel Rivera to the killing.

He's the son of McClellan's girlfriend.

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An investigation revealed McClellan had a history of physically abusing Rivera's mother.

According to charging documents, the mother claims to have once suffered a black eye from McClellan.

During an interview with detectives, Rivera's mother described McClellan as being jealous, accusing her of sleeping around.

Once while trying to leave their home, she recalled McClellan forcing her back into their makeshift home.

Neighbors reported a white van pulling up in front of McClellan's shed, at which point a man wearing all dark clothing came knocking asking to see his mother and McClellan.

One neighbor even escorted the man over to speak with McClellan.

A short time later gunshots rang out before the man fled in the van.

Cell phone records suggest Rivera was in the area at the time of McClellan's murder. The van also matched that of Rivera's car which prompted police to charge him.

Rivera was arrested on August 31 in California.