LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mother and her two children were found dead inside a Spring Valley-area apartment after the woman's boyfriend walked into a police substation and confessed to the shooting, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

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Man confesses to killing girlfriend and her 2 children at Spring Valley apartment, police say

Just after 7 p.m., LVMPD says 29-year-old Juan Orona drove to the Southeast Area Command and told officers he had shot his girlfriend and her two children. He also gave police the address — an apartment in the 5100 block of O'Bannon Drive.

Inside the apartment, police found an adult woman, a teenage girl and a boy under the age of 10. All three had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Las Vegas police ID man who turned self in after killing girlfriend, two kids Ryan Dickstein

The identities of the three victims have not yet been released.

Orona was also suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not said how he was shot.

Orona was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and 10 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure.

Margie Benak, who has lived at the Madison West Apartment Complex for 12 years, said she was home Tuesday night when the shooting happened.

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"We knew something bad had happened," Benak said.

"Police cars, fire departments, other vehicles speeding down our street," Benak said. "Just so hard to believe that children can be involved and lose their lives over adult problems."

Blood stains could still be seen outside the family's door, leaving neighbors shaken.

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"There's a good chance I could've known the family," Benak said. "It's hard to believe that someone would just snap like that."

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section.

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