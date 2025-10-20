53-year-old man charged with murder after killing wife, shooting adult son during argument

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more details about a domestic dispute that turned deadly on Sunday, Oct.12, in the northwest valley.

The mother died, and the son and father were critically injured in the dispute.

Through an arrest report that Channel 13 obtained, we've learned that the suspect, 53-year-old Christopher Ford, is accused of the murder of his wife, Tia Jurado, and the attempted murder of his adult son.

According to the arrest report, the son stated that his mother and father got into a verbal argument regarding their shared business and personal relationship problems. During the argument, Jurado wanted to leave, and Ford refused to give her the keys to the car.

The son decided to leave for work a few minutes early to get away from the arguing and decided to grab his black Glock 19 in a holster. As the son was leaving, Ford and Jurado were arguing when Jurado stated she was going to call the police.

Ford proceeded to shoot her twice within arm's reach. Afterwards, Ford turned his gun on his son and shot him in the leg as he was backing away into his bedroom. The son took out his gun and shot his father until Ford fell to the ground, according to Metro Police.

The son "stated if he hadn't used his firearm to defend himself, he believed he would have been killed," the report claims.

Video and ballistic evidence obtained at the scene of the crime gave police probable cause to arrest Ford for open murder and attempted murder.