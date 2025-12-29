UPDATE: 21-year-old arrested in California after fatal central valley shooting

UPDATE: DEC. 31, 2025, 10:45 a.m.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify 21-year-old Jamon Hawkins as a suspect in this case.
On December 29, 2025, California Highway Patrol Officers located Hawkins and took him into custody. He was booked into the San Bernardino County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas for Open Murder.
ORIGINAL REPORT
Police say a gunman is at large after a fatal shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley on Sunday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's investigation began at approximately 12:20 p.m. when multiple people called 911 to report someone had been shot, LVMPD Homicide Lt. Robert Price said.
🔴 WATCH 🔴 Lt. Robert Price shares details about the preliminary investigation:
Officers from the department's South Central Area Command responded to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. There, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Price said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.
Based on their preliminary investigation, Price said homicide detectives believe the victim was in a verbal altercation with at least one other person before he was shot.
During the fight, one of the men pulled out a firearm "and began firing at our victim while he sat in his car," Price said.
Police were told that the man left the area among a group of individuals who are now being sought by police.
Price says that the group included at least three to four people. Investigators were not immediately able to provide descriptions of any suspects or persons of interest, but Price said detectives were talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.
He asked anyone with information about this case to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
