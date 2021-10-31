COVID and traffic safety front and center ahead of trick-or-treating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween is a time for chills and thrills for kids and parents alike, but no one wants a spooky evening to devolve into a dangerous one.

Tiffany Evans and her daughter Brooklynn chose a relatively safe trunk-or-treat to celebrate the holiday and get a mountain of candy on Saturday in North Las Vegas.

"This is great! We got so much candy," Evans said.

The duo was concerned about the risk of spreading the coronavirus as the pandemic has subsided but not disappeared ahead of Halloween.

"We had some fears about it," she said, "but coming out and seeing everyone in a mask and there's hand sanitizer so we're pretty comfortable."

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said it should be safe for parents and kids to trick-or-treat this year as long as eligible people are vaccinated and others wear masks.

Local officials like Andrew Bennett with Zero Fatalities have been worried about the increased foot traffic on roadways as kids go door to door.

"Take a moment to understand that this is going to happen tomorrow," Bennett said.

Bennett said road deaths involving children spike every year around Halloween, and both kids and parents should wear bright reflective clothing, carry lights, and stay out of roadways to stay safe.

"We don't want to make any of those knocks on the door this evening, respond to any fatals, we don't want to arrest any impaired drivers either," he said.

Bennett said police officers don't want to be forced to arrest people for intoxicated driving, but they're more than willing to.

Police from several different departments are on maximum enforcement patrols beginning Saturday evening.