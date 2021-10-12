Halloween events in Las Vegas | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here's a list of Halloween events happening in the Las Vegas area in 2021:

Haunted in the Desert: By popular demand, Haunted In the Desert returns for another year! An old western ghost town comes alive for a spooktacular drive-through experience that is fun for all ages. No tricks—just treats!

ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR-- Haunted Houses: Meadows Mall, central Las Vegas. These 2 scary thrill attractions are located on 3 acres in the Meadows Mall Parking lot.

Gilcrease Orchard pumpkin patch: This Las Vegas tradition is the place to bring the family to enjoy searching for that perfect pumpkin, tasty donuts and delicious apple cider.

Mystic Mona’s fifth annual Night of the Witches: HELP of Southern Nevada is celebrating Halloween from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 on the patio of Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.

The Macro-Fi Halloween Block Party in downtown Las Vegas on Oct. 30 will feature music from bands Indigo Kidd, Hassan, Desert Bloom, Late for Dinner, and Viaje Nahual, with a live DJ between performances, break-dancers, and live art.

Encounters: Aliens vs Zombies Immersive Halloween Experience - StarBase hosts this immersive Halloween experience with beats by The Dreamer in addition to the Alien Autopsy NFT Attraction, virtual reality games, XR dance floor, Ready Player Me Avatar Creation Station, and a costume contest with a $250 cash prize.

Halloweemo: On Oct. 31, Emporium Arcade Bar inside Area 15 hosts an Emo Halloween party featuring DJ Mike Carbonell from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

