LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Las Vegas man is using his talent for creepy decoration to help people struggling with food insecurity this Halloween.

Julio Maglinao is calling on neighbors and travelers alike to bring canned foods to his haunted house to benefit Three Square Food Bank.

In his own words on social media, Maglinao said he decided to help Three Square "because the world is kind of crazy."

Three Square said they delivered 41,000,000 meals in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic drastically increased food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

The food bank said 363,000 kids deal with food insecurity in Southern Nevada.

Maglinao has called on people to drop off foodstuffs at his haunted house Saturday and Sunday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and families can enjoy a trip through the home at the same time.

Maglinao's home is located at 7616 Velvet Canyon Avenue in Las Vegas.