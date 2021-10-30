Fremont Street's Rock of Horror lights up downtown Las Vegas

There is no party like a Halloween party—and Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate downtown with the Rock of Horror Halloweekend.

And people are already dressing up and visiting Fremont from all over the country to celebrate the very spooky occasion.

“Could not be happier,” said Anthony Zeer, a Las Vegas local. “Vegas is one of the biggest comeback cities, honestly. And I’m so happy to see it blowing back up post-pandemic. The only thing spooky about now is Halloween, baby. ‘Tis the season.”

“I really love it. This is really great,” said Fremont’s very own Elvis. “Having a good time—that’s all I want to do is have a good time.”

Seeing the return of live entertainment and satisfying the pent-up desire for travel is bringing some sizable crowds.

“It’s a relief, really,” said Laura, who traveled to Las Vegas with her coven. “It’s a relief to see things kind of starting to get back to normal.”

“This is how we come back,” said Marcella from Cleveland, Ohio. “We come back stronger. That’s what we do—we’re Americans.”

“We got family coming in from all over the country and we’re celebrating my wife’s birthday on Halloween,” said Howard, who lives in Las Vegas.

“The energy’s been amazing,” said Zeer. “The locals are coming out in full swing and so are the tourists. And I think that’s a beautiful thing for Fremont; I think it’s a beautiful thing for the city. And I can’t wait to see it continue.”