Behind the scenes of Las Vegas Haunts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween weekend is the Superbowl of scares for haunted house actors like Puddin', who is a volunteer at Asylum and Hotel Fear.

Puddin and 50 to 70 other volunteers arrive around 4 p.m. to prepare for an evening of fear.

Owner of Las Vegas Haunts, Rich Strelak, says his actors are some of the best in the game.

“They’re here because they want to be here, because they love scaring people,” Strelak said.

Las Vegas Haunts was the only walk-through haunted house to open in 2020, which helped them exceed safety protocols for 2021.

The haunt now uses an online time ticketing system, meaning you purchase tickets for a specific time slot.

“We had to implement that to keep the audience limited and change the way we operated. Some of those changes people really liked, we got lots of compliments in the off-season, especially the time ticketing aspect. So we decided to keep that no matter what happened with COVID,” Strelak added.

Beyond the safety plan, Strelak says it’s a year-long operation to make sure they keep you scared.

“It’s just like Disney, it’s never complete, it’s never finished. We’re always adding things. We figure people’s fears change so we have to change and adapt to that so every year. We’re always adding on,” Strelak said.

Las Vegas Haunts operates in the parking lot of the Meadows Mall and operates Thursday through Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m.