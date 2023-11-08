Ticketholder or not, F1 Las Vegas Hub offering exclusive merch with collaborators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The F1 Las Vegas Hub is a retail store with exclusive Formula 1 merch and eight Las Vegas Grand Prix collaborators.

"The F1 Las Vegas Hub is designed to be a place where both ticketed and non-ticketed fans can enjoy the excitement of our inaugural race,” said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO. “More than just a retail shop, the F1 Las Vegas Hub will provide visitors and locals with the opportunity to engage interactively and commemorate the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix with hot-off-the-presses merchandise.”

Officials say fashion brands such as Malbon Golf and UNDEFEATED will be in the shop. It's presented by American Express.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is said to be home of the F1 Las Vegas Hub with exclusive race merch with eight collaborators of the Grand Prix.

The hub will be available to both ticketed and non-ticketed fans on race week starting Monday until the following Wednesday at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

“Being the home of the F1 Las Vegas Hub is one of the many ways The Venetian Resort is bringing our guests and fans unique experiences during Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Marcy Miles, chief marketing officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “This retail pop-up will be a must-visit for anyone who is a fan of Formula 1.”

The hub will also feature a lounge area exclusive to American Express Card Members and a "race-inspired collection with Malbon" made special for members.

“We’re making American Express the ultimate race companion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Mary Ellen Jelenek, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing and Sponsorships at American Express. “Our Card Member lounge at the F1 Las Vegas Hub will offer a comfortable place to hang out, charge your phone, and shop an exclusive Malbon collection, adding to the many benefits we’re offering both on and off the racetrack.”

Details on the exclusive Las Vegas Grand Prix collaborations with Malbon and UNDEFEATED will be shared in the coming days, officials say.

The F1 Las Vegas Hub will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the store and available merchandise, visit F1's website.

