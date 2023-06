LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is now less than five months away. Ahead of the race, there will be select merchandise releases.

The Core Collection is up now for F1 fans. According to their website, the collection includes:



Shirts,

Sweatshirts,

Caps

Accessories in the organization's primary colors

