Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track lighting, barrier installation continues this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is officially on the clock as work continues ahead of the Formula 1 race, which is now two weeks away.

On Monday, race officials announced road work for this week as they try to wrap up track lighting and barriers installation, signage gantry installation, and grandstand construction.

There will be rolling lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard from Monday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 10. That includes Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Aria and Bellagio on Nov. 6 from midnight to noon as well as Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue from midnight to noon on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. Las Vegas Boulevard at the intersection of Harmon Avenue will experience lane restrictions within the existing track barriers for safety barrier installation from midnight to noon on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Once track barrier installation is finished on Las Vegas Boulevard, there will be partial lane reductions on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue. On Koval Lane, there will be partial lane reductions between Sands and Harmon. On Sands, there will be partial lane reductions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. On Harmon, there will be partial lane reductions between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval.

Crews are also working to install signage gantries, which will affect traffic. Harmon Avenue eastbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Audrie Street will be reduced to a single lane with intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov. 5, 6, and 7. Koval Lane northbound between Flamingo Road and Westchester Drive will be reduced to a single lane and experience intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov. 5, 6, and 7. Sands Avenue eastbound and westbound will be reduced to a single lane both westbound and eastbound outside of the track barriers from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov. 8 and 9.

According to race officials, due to construction on the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive.

Road work is also impacting RTC bus routes. The following routes will be detoured and stops will be relocated.



Route 119 (Simmons/Koval) to University Center Drive between Desert Inn and Tropicana Avenue

Route 202 (Flamingo) to Desert Inn between Valley View Boulevard and University Center Drive

Route 203 (Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb) to Desert Inn between Valley View Boulevard and University Center Drive

CX (Centennial Express) to University Center Drive between Sahara Avenue and Flamingo Road

Deuce on the Strip to Valley View Boulevard between Genting Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, to Tropicana Avenue between Polaris and Koval, and to Giles Street between Tropicana Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road

Route 108 (Paradise) and Route 109 (Maryland Parkway) Harry Reid Airport bus stop relocation from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3

Route detours begin at midnight on Nov. 14 and will be in place until further notice. Bus stop relocations begin at midnight on Nov. 14 and will last through Nov. 20.

To keep up with the latest closures, you can visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website or sign up for weekly text alerts.