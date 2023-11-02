Know Before You Go: Formula 1 race week airport delays, closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people are expected to travel to the Las Vegas valley for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Because of that, officials at Harry Reid International Airport are asking travelers to plan ahead if they're going to the airport during race week.

According to airport officials, guests should use the "4-3-2-1 Plan". That means they should arrange transportation to the airport and/or plan on dropping off rental cars four hours before their flight is scheduled to department.

Three hours before departure, travelers should check their bags with their airline. Two hours before departure, they should get in line at the security checkpoint and one hour before departure, guests should plan to be at the gate and ready to board their flight.

Because of race week and since the track is just two miles from the track, there will be multiple road closures in place. Airport officials said if possible, motorists should avoid using airport roadways unless you're heading to the airport and be prepared for rideshare services and taxis to be in high demand.

If you're planning on taking the RTC bus, RTC will only be operating at Terminal 3 for race week so travelers should set aside extra time to take a shuttle to Terminal 1 if you're checking bags with an airline located there.

On Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, airport officials said there will be 24-hour food and beverage options in each concourse. You can see the full list of options here.