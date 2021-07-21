Clark County Commission calls emergency meeting about rising COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 cases are on the up and up. The increasing positive trend has Nevadans confused and divided on what to do. Many are blaming the surge in tourism and not enough Nevadans vaccinated.

An emergency meeting was called Tuesday by the Clark County Commission.

"The news is not good. We continue to see an increase in the total amount of daily cases, not just in positive tests in the city but also in hospitalizations," says UMC infectious disease physician Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia.

As of Monday, Nevada has an average of 652 new daily cases. The highest it’s been since February. Traveling down to the southern tip of Nevada, Clark County has a whooping 594 new daily cases and 2 new daily deaths on average.

Members of the community are outraged about the sudden change and new mitigation efforts. Some of them making claims that have not been independently verified.

Others were supportive of masks.

In response, the Southern Nevada Health District is recommending both vaccinated and not vaccinated people to wear mask in crowded indoor spaces and is urging those not vaccinated to get the vaccine.

