Clark County commissioners discuss COVID mitigation amid rising case numbers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission is meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 mitigation.

County leaders are slated to discuss the increasing positivity rates of COVID in the county and the recent recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Taking possible action in implementing measures to mitigate the infection rate is also on Tuesday's agenda.

the 1 p.m. meeting has been delayed a bit

Monday, Dr. Daliah Wachs said she isn’t surprised to see the county try to take some form of action, especially if it involves masks.

“To protect a health system that could get overwhelmed, they’re going to suggest that people try and avoid spreading the virus whether they’re vaccinated or not,” she said.

Previously, data provided by the White House COVID-19 Team and published on July 8 by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services declared Clark County as a "sustained hotspot."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Areas of Concern Continuum is used to describe communities as they progress through stages of the epidemic.

And on a 1-7 classification scale, a sustained hotspot ranks No. 5 with communities that have had a high sustained case burden and might be a higher risk for experiencing health care resource limitations.

