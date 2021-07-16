Southern Nevada Health District recommending masks for everyone in indoor public places

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate continues to increase in our community, the Southern Nevada Health District is now recommending both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Using masks correctly has proven to be effective in helping to prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19. With the rise in cases and slowing vaccine rates in Clark County, the Health District’s recommendation to wear masks in crowded public settings, including grocery stores, malls, large events, and casinos, is a step to fully utilize the tools we have available to stop the pandemic.

In addition to wearing face masks, the Health District and its partners continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing throughout the community. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important and effective step people can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Additionally, people who are sick should stay home and get tested if they have symptoms related to COVID-19. People who are unvaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, such as traveling or attending mass gatherings should also get tested.

