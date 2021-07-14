Clark County declared 'sustained hotspot' by White House COVID-19 Team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Data provided by the White House COVID-19 Team and published on July 8 by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services declares Clark County as a "sustained hotspot."

Nevada has reported 855 additional COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, with 762 of those cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health Department in Clark County.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, The Areas of Concern Continuum (AOCC) is used to describe communities as they progress through stages of the epidemic.

There are 7 possible AOC classifications based on the current and recent history of cases and testing data for the location:



Low Burden – communities with minimal activity Moderate Burden – communities with moderate disease activity Emerging Hotspot – communities with a high likelihood to become hotspots in the next 1-7 days Hotspot – communities that have reached a threshold of disease activity considered as being of high burden Sustained Hotspot – communities that have had a high sustained case burden and may be a higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations High Burden – Resolving – communities that were recently identified as hotspots and are now improving Moderate Burden – Resolving – communities that have a moderate level of burden, but are demonstrating improvement