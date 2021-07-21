Clark County Commission unanimously votes in favor of new mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission held an emergency meeting today in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county and unanimously voted in favor of an employee mask mandate.

The meeting started with passionate pleas from community members on both sides of the debate, followed by testimony from the Southern Nevada Health District.

After commissioners asked questions of the SNHD representative they debated the options available to them before voting on a motion brought by Commissioner Jim Gibson.

The motion stated that all employers in Clark County must mandate their employees to wear a mask when in public spaces of the building. Those in enclosed offices or cubicles do not have to wear a mask when in their enclosed areas but must wear a mask when out in the public spaces.

This new mandate will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on July 21 and run through August 17 when the commissioners will meet again.

