Clear backpacks, metal detectors, increased police presence discussed to increase school safety next year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With eight days left this school year, the Clark County School District says they are taking action when it comes to violence on campus.

On Wednesday, CCSD's superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara along with school police addressed recent threats and crime at local schools.

"They are warning me about the threats they are receiving and that they are on top of it," said parent Sravani Atluri.

Atluri says she received emails from the school district regarding social media threats, something she says is becoming far too common.

Wednesday, a social media threat hoax continued to circulate prompting concerns from parents.

This comes shortly after Monday, when Von Tobel Middle School was on a hard lockdown after a campus security guard was shot by a stray bullet. Just week ago, a threat of a gun on Shadow Ridge High School forced a lockdown.

"When will we have enough," said the president of CCSD Board of Trustees, Evelyn Garcia Morales. "Enough with social media threats, enough with the violence in our community, enough with the violence in and around our schools."

Jara stood Wednesday alongside community law enforcement leaders addressing recent threats and violence.

"We are working with local law enforcement to increase patrols around campuses," Jara said. "Parents have already noticed the officers."

The increase police presence is something they say they do every year after a shooting on a high school campus several years ago.

The district reported so far this year that 30 guns have been found on campuses. This is compared to a total of 33 found last school year.

Five of the ones recovered this year were from adults who came onto school grounds. Jara says millions go toward security measure including making single point entries at all schools.

He says they are looking at ways to improve safety next year.

SCHOOL SAFETY: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

"There are some districts across this country that are looking at clear backpacks," Jara said. "They are taking a look at other measures that we are investigating and researching some of these guidelines."

Jara says he is asking the state lawmakers for 21 million dollars to hire more school police officers during this legislative session.

"We will be testing and piloting metal detectors at some of our schools," said the Chief of the CCSD Police Department, Henry Blackeye. "So that will be new."

The threats and violence are top of mind for many local parents.

"Is is the scariest thing to think about," Atluri said. She says summer break cannot come sooner enough.

I am actually very happy that school is over in two weeks, [my son] will be home and I don't have to worry about it until school starts again," she said.