Police: 'Stray bullet' hit campus security monitor at Ed Von Tobel Middle School; suspect identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A stray bullet fired "a few blocks away" from Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday hit a school security officer, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old suspect, Jessie Rios, was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

Detectives' investigation into the shooting determined "a stray bullet struck the victim who was on school property."

Police noted their investigation is ongoing and said Rios would be booked into the Clark County Detention Center "once the investigation is completed."

A campus security monitor was hit by gunfire at the school in the area of Carey Avenue and Pecos Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police said previously.

The security guard was transported to University Medical Center for treatment and said to be stable at last update.

The middle school campus was placed on hard lockdown while police searched for a shooter. Students were released once officers determined it was safe to do so.

Leaders of the Education Support Employees Association, a union representing school support staff, said they were "saddened to hear about the needless shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School."

“Every day, support professionals report to their schools to ensure the campuses are safe for our students. The majority of support professionals throughout the District are being asked to take these risks daily at below living wages on nine-month salaries,” said union president Jan Giles.