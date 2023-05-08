One injured following reported shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday.

According to initial reports, LVMPD received reports of the shooting around 12:38 p.m., and police believe there is no "active threat."

One adult was "struck by gunfire" and immediately transported to UMC.

Ed Von Tobel Middle School is currently under a hard lockdown, which will remain while the investigation is underway.

Currently, the suspect is still outstanding.

The following email was sent to families of students at Ed Von Tobel Middle School by Principal Leonardo Amador: