Shadow Ridge High School under hard lockdown after report of person with gun, police say

Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 29, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shadow Ridge High School is under a hard lockdown on Wednesday morning after police received reports of a person with a gun near campus.

According to initial reports, Las Vegas Metro Police say they received initial reports about the school around 10:23 a.m. They also confirm that there are currently no reported injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles on the roads.

Reunification between parents and students will be taking place at Arbor View High School. The following message was sent to Shadow Ridge High School parents by Principal Traci Kannon:

"I want to keep you informed of important issues and events that take place in and around our school. Our school is currently on lockdown due to a rumored threat. The threat has not been substantiated. I will update you if we have any additional information to share. Police are investigating on campus out of an abundance of caution. Again, the school is on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution while police investigate. There is no active threat."

LVMPD said an individual has been detained. There will be a controlled, staggered release of students once a thorough safety screening is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for the latest updates.

