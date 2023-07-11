Clear backpacks not required for next Clark County School District school year, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said they will not be requiring clear backpacks from students for the upcoming school year.

The district said the requirement is "not feasible and does not definitively address safety concerns." This decision was decided after consideration and consultation with principals.

The district said they are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students and staff.

"Any changes for the upcoming school year will be communicated to parents by the district ahead of implementation," CCSD said in a post on social media.

Early May, the CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara stood alongside local police to address recent threats and crime at schools.

"We are working with local law enforcement to increase patrols around campuses," Jara said at a previous media conference. "Parents have already noticed the officers."

The district said they are working to increase school safety year after year. Increased police presence was supported by the district. Last school year, 30 guns have been found on campuses.

"We will be testing and piloting metal detectors at some of our schools," said the Chief of the CCSD Police Department, Henry Blackeye at a previous media conference. "So that will be new."