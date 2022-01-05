Clark County School District Trustee Irene Cepeda elected president of school board

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School Trustee Irene Cepeda will serve as president of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees for 2022.

The decision was made on Wednesday during a trustee work session.

Cepeda represents District D and was first elected to the school board in 2018.

Last year, the board, including Cepeda, voted to end Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara's contract in a 4-3 split vote. It then reversed the decision weeks later, Cepeda's vote being the swing vote.

Jara has agreed to return to the district as superintendent.

“The last two years have been challenging for our staff, students, and their families as we have navigated the education landscape during the pandemic,” said Cepeda. “Embarking on this new chapter as board president, one of my first responsibilities will be looking at ways to heal the divisions within the board."

"In order to provide the community and Superintendent Jara our support and dedication, the board must focus on student outcomes by closing learning gaps and improving performance as we support the actionable goals laid out in the Focus: 2024 Strategic Plan,” she added.

Trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales and Danielle Ford were also nominated for the role. Garcia Morales declined the nomination. Cepeda was elected president in a 4-3 vote.

Garcia Morales will serve as vice president after a 5-2 vote, and Trustee Lola Brooks as the clerk in a 4-3 vote.

Morales was first elected to the board in 2020 and represents District C.

Brooks represents District E and was first elected to the board in 2016.

The full board will consist of the same seven trustees as last year, which include former President Linda Cavazos, Lisa Guzman and Katie Williams.