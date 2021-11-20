Mixed reaction to reinstatement of Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Will he stay or will he go? That’s the question Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara is going to have to answer himself. The board of trustees made a decision early Friday morning voting to let Dr. Jara keep his job after firing him just a month ago.

A polarizing decision from the CCSD trustees to keep Superintendent Jara on the job after firing him just last month. The move happened with another split 4-3 vote. Nicole Hess, a CCSD kindergarten teacher felt this whiplash decision meant trustees weren’t listening to teachers like her during public comment.

“Going up there is kind of disheartening because you know that maybe half the board is listening to you at best,” she said.

Hess says she wanted to see Dr. Jara go, saying he doesn’t listen to the rank and file and is poor at communicating policies without data showing it improves student outcomes resulting in poor morale.

“We see paperwork. We see directives. We see things we’re required to do being piled on year after year with no real reason,” she said.

Jose Solorio, a former CCSD trustee who served in the early ’90s believed Dr. Jara deserved to stay at his job saying he did focus attention on students.

“He delves deep into it. He motivates his staff and he just needs to be left alone, to be honest to do what’s best for our kids,” he said.

Solorio felt certain trustees have been too “micromanaging” towards Dr. Jara and keeping him from doing his job.

“As long as you have trustees micromanaging that are trying to get into weeds and become a superintendent themselves, it’s not going to work for our kids,” he said.

The decision now rests with Dr. Jara on whether he wants to come back. Hess believes he should just leave.

“Maybe we could get somebody in there who was going to bargain in good faith and look at the issues,” she said.

Solorio believes he may decide to stick around.

“If he’s allowed to help the students, that’s what he will do, and I think he’ll come back and do a great job.”

Dr. Jara released a statement saying: “After last night’s vote by the Board of Trustees to reverse its prior termination decision, which would potentially allow me to continue as CCSD’s Superintendent, I am working with my legal counsel to review this development. Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the Board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as Superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment. No matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the District’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver.”

If Dr. Jara stays, his contract will run until 2023. But if he decides to leave trustees would have to discuss naming an interim leader with the caveat that Dr. Jara leaves three or four names for the temporary position.