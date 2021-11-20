CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara responds to reinstatement vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District trustees voted to reinstate Superintendent Jesus Jara early Friday morning with a motion that passed 4-3 at about 12:30 a.m.

The meeting, which started around 5 p.m. the night before, lasted until shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Superintendent Jesus Jara has since released the following statement:

"After last night’s vote by the Board of Trustees to reverse its prior termination decision, which would potentially allow me to continue as CCSD’s Superintendent, I am working with my legal counsel to review this development. Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the Board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as Superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment. No matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the District’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver

