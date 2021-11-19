Clark County school board votes to reinstate Superintendent Jara's contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Board of School Trustees meeting on Thursday lasted over 6 hours before community members were given a chance to give feedback on a vote to reconsider the vote to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara's contract.

The motion to not terminate for convenience passed 4-3 at about 12:30 a.m. early Friday morning.

CCSD

Prior to the vote, the community comment section was filled with school teachers, principals, support staff, parents and community members on both sides of the vote for the termination of Jara's contract.

RELATED: Parents, teachers seek stability, decorum from Clark County School District trustees

After further debate among board members, a vote was taken and the motion to reconsider the vote to terminate Jara's contract passed by a vote of 4 to 3.

CCSD

Public comment was then reopened to debate on whether or not to reinstate the superintendent's contract.

After listening to public comment, again on both sides, the board voted 4 to 3 to reinstate Jara's contract.

The board voted to not terminate for convenience, in effect changing the vote that took place on Oct. 28.

The superintendent's contract remains intact and will not be terminated as of now.

Superintendent Jara was not present for the vote and the board of trustees is unaware of his feelings on returning to the job.

Due to the fact the board doesn't know if Jara will accept the job, they moved forward with a motion to discuss a replacement/interim superintendent plan.

13 Action News will have more on this developing story during Good Morning Las Vegas.

WATCH THE FULL BOARD MEETING HERE: