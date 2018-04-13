Locals will now be considered for CCSD Superintendent post

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A radical change is coming to the search to find a new superintendent for Clark County Schools. Contact 13 learned the Board of Trustees isn't happy with the process.



On the heels of our report about possible flaws with the search firm the district hired, trustees expressed frustration that all the finalists are out-of-state candidates with little or no connection to Nevada.

Originally the board was only going to interview those four candidates. But Wednesday night, they had a change of heart.

"I think it's insulting and I say this respectfully," said Trustee Linda Young. "We have some of the best people with some of the best minds here in the Clark County School District."

Just last Friday, the board was standing by the final four external candidates and the process that left local applicants out. But now there are questions.



"I was surprised at some of the names put forward," said Trustee Chris Garvey. "And even more surprised after many of my constituents sent me very easy Google searches on items."

On Thursday at a meeting with media, Trustee Carolyn Edwards said it was disrespectful for the board to not consider internal candidates.

"I think the board had a change of heart about what they wanted to see and so we took charge of that, And that's our job," said Carolyn.

Critics of the search process have been advocating to see locals in the mix. They want to make the Board aware that your child's education is the priority.

"Hiring someone from the outside, they always want to make their mark," explains retired CCSD coordinator and teacher Bill Hanlon. "Well, it's not about them. Its about students in the classroom."

Just this morning, the board confirmed former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent John Deasy withdrew his name from consideration, but they were not able to provide any details.

And we have confirmed that CCSD Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton will be throwing his hat in the ring.

As a result of all this, there will be no interviews Friday April 13th as originally planned. The following is a new timeline released by the District Thursday afternoon:

LAS VEGAS - The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of School Trustees decided at their April 11 public board meeting to update the superintendent search schedule to allow for the review of additional candidates for the superintendent position.



The trustees will direct Ray and Associates, the search firm hired by the Board of School Trustees, to forward the names of current and former CCSD employees who have applied for the superintendent position.



The following public meetings have been scheduled:



Special Meeting - Discussion and selection of internal and candidates with former CCSD ties:



· Thursday,

April 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

o Trustees are scheduled to review current and former CCSD employees who applied to determine the number of candidates to become finalists in a public meeting.

Special Meeting - All finalists’ interviews:

· Friday,

April 27, at 9 a.m. in the Board Room of the Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

o Trustees are scheduled to interview all finalists in a special meeting.

o All finalists’ interviews are open to the public.



Community Meetings to meet finalists:

· Saturday,

April 28, at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

o Scheduled public meeting where the community will have the opportunity to learn more about the finalists.

o Members of the public who have questions for the candidates can email them to superintendentsearch@nv.ccsd.net. These questions may be posed to the candidates during the community meetings.



Selection of Superintendent:

· Wednesday, May 2, at 8 a.m. in the Board Room of the Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

o The public is invited to the CCSD Board of School Trustees Board Meeting at the above time and date where the trustees are scheduled to vote on the selection of the superintendent.



For those who are unable to attend any of the public meetings listed above, Vegas PBS will stream them live via the district’s website at ccsd.net and on the district’s Facebook live feed.



The public and CCSD employees can receive updated information on the progress of the search by visiting superintendentsearch.ccsd.net.

